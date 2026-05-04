Gowtham Sivaraman to direct Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film

We had earlier reported that Tourist Family director Abishan Jeevinth, who recently made his debut as a lead with With Love, is teaming up with Shivarajkumar for a new project, where the duo will be seen as father and son. The film has already been launched with a simple mahurat recently, marking the official start of the project.
Gowtham Sivaraman, who earlier worked as co-director with Abishan Jeevinth on Tourist Family, will make his directorial debut with the upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled project will mark his first independent outing as a filmmaker in a larger, more ambitious setup. An official announcement of Gowtham coming on board, along with the project’s formal launch, is expected soon with more details to be revealed. For Shivarajkumar, his journey in Tamil cinema continues to expand steadily with varied roles. After making a notable appearance alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer, he went on to play an important role in Dhanush’s Captain Miller, where he was seen as the actor’s elder brother. He is next set to reprise his character Narasimha in Jailer 2, which is set to release this year. The upcoming film with Abishan Jeevinth marks his fourth Tamil project, and interestingly, it is also being planned in Kannada and multiple languages, aiming for a wider reach.
Meanwhile, Shivarajkumar has a packed slate ahead across industries. One of his most awaited films is Peddi, where he shares screen space with Ram Charan, the film is scheduled for a June 4 release. He is also part of another project directed by Sarvanan and produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, which is expected to go on floors soon. He will also resume the final schedule of Bail, directed by Pavan Wadeyar, from Monday. His upcoming lineup further includes Dad, Gummadi Narsaiah, Survivor – A Superstar Documentary, and A For Anand. In addition, he will be seen in a pivotal role in Hemanth M Rao’s 666 Operation Dream Theatre.