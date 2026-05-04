Gowtham Sivaraman to direct Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film

Gowtham Sivaraman, who earlier worked as co-director with Abishan Jeevinth on Tourist Family, will make his directorial debut with the upcoming film. The yet-to-be-titled project will mark his first independent outing as a filmmaker in a larger, more ambitious setup. An official announcement of Gowtham coming on board, along with the project’s formal launch, is expected soon with more details to be revealed. For Shivarajkumar, his journey in Tamil cinema continues to expand steadily with varied roles. After making a notable appearance alongside Rajinikanth in Jailer, he went on to play an important role in Dhanush’s Captain Miller, where he was seen as the actor’s elder brother. He is next set to reprise his character Narasimha in Jailer 2, which is set to release this year. The upcoming film with Abishan Jeevinth marks his fourth Tamil project, and interestingly, it is also being planned in Kannada and multiple languages, aiming for a wider reach.