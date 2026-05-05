Sushmitha Bhat: Hindi always felt like a distant space for me

Sushmitha Bhat may already be familiar to audiences, especially after the success of the song, 'Tulasi', composed by Sumedh K. But the Chow Chow Bath actor is steadily carving a path across industries. Having made her presence felt in Kannada, followed by Tamil with Love Marriage opposite Vikram Prabhu, and Malayalam with films like Dominic and the Ladies Purse and Dies Irae, her film journey began in Telugu cinema with Natyam. Now, she is all set to mark her Hindi cinema debut.