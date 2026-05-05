Ganesh: Comedy Time became my gateway into cinema

The launch of ‘Radha Radha’, the second song from Brindavihaari, turned into a memorable evening for all present. Music met memory as Ganesh reflected on the road that shaped him. The event, held in Tumakuru, surrounded by fans, featured Ganesh regaling the audience not just as a leading man of two decades but as a storyteller of his own journey.
It made sense for Tumakuru to host this significant moment. For Ganesh, this city wasn’t just another stop on a promotional tour, but it held personal meaning and history. “I share a close bond with Tumakuru. I studied in Nelamangala, and I visit here often. Releasing a song from my film here makes me very happy,” said Ganesh.
Twenty years as a hero is a notable achievement, especially in an industry that constantly changes. Yet Ganesh chose to talk about people rather than focus on challenges or milestones. “It’s been 20 years since I became a hero. I dedicate this entire journey to my fans. Whatever I am today is because of them,” said Ganesh. He then thanked all the producers, directors, and technicians who stood by him in this journey.
Then came the line that captured the evening: “It was the Comedy Time show on Udaya TV that brought me into the film industry.” This one sentence summed up his career—television to cinema, laughter to legacy. For many in the audience, it was a reminder of the boy they first saw on screen, long before he became the Golden Star.
The evening also celebrated Brindavihaari and its music. ‘Radha Radha’, written by V Nagendra Prasad, composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, and sung by Sid Sriram and Chinmayi Sripada, features Ganesh alongside debutante Devika Bhat. The song blends melody with visual warmth, embracing romance while staying true to its roots.
Ganesh expressed confidence about its reception. “The first song ‘Rama Rama’ received love beyond our expectations. I’m sure ‘Radha Radha’ will also be loved. Keep supporting us.”
Director Srinivas Raju shared that music plays a central role in the film. “There are seven songs in Brindavihaari. Today, we released the second. The remaining songs are equally melodious and will be released soon,” he said.
For producer Samruddhi V Manjunath, the scale of the event reflected the project’s ambition. Brindavihaari is the fourth project from his Virat Sai Creations. Amid seasoned voices, there was also the quiet excitement of a new beginning. Devika Bhat, making her debut with this film, spoke with gratitude and anticipation: “This is my first film. I’m very happy to have acted alongside Ganesh. I thank the producer and director for giving me this opportunity.”