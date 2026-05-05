Yogaraj Bhat to lead Gadda Viji’s Secondhand Kanasugalu

Secondhand Kanasugalu unfolds as an emotional drama that explores the inner life of a man in his mid-40s, someone who has moved past youth, love, and marriage, and now finds himself in a quieter, more introspective phase. For Viji, the title itself carries layered meaning. “This film is a second chance for me as a director after a gap of 10 years,” he says. “Once you move past youth, life becomes a second chance. The dreams at that stage come with logic and maturity, very different from youthful ambition.”