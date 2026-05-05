Yogaraj Bhat to lead Gadda Viji’s Secondhand Kanasugalu

A decade after stepping away from direction, filmmaker Gadda Viji returns with Secondhand Kanasugalu, a project he describes as deeply personal and reflective. The film will be headlined by Yogaraj Bhat.
Known for films like Dyavre, Plus, Paapaskalli, and Varasdara, Viji has spent years observing the industry while working as an associate in Yogaraj Bhat’s camp. That long apprenticeship now shapes a story rooted in second chances. “We have finished the writing. While we have Yogaraj Bhat as the face of the film, we are finalising the rest of the cast. If everything goes well, we will start shooting next month,” says the director.
What makes the casting choice stand out is Viji’s conscious move away from conventional stardom. “A story like this did not need an actor with an image or a star, but it needed a popular face. Yogaraj Bhat was just right,” he explains. “This is a commercial film with its nuances, the humour and the emotional shifts that come with age. We needed someone who could convincingly portray a middle-aged man dealing with a midlife crisis. He fits the role perfectly.”
Secondhand Kanasugalu unfolds as an emotional drama that explores the inner life of a man in his mid-40s, someone who has moved past youth, love, and marriage, and now finds himself in a quieter, more introspective phase. For Viji, the title itself carries layered meaning. “This film is a second chance for me as a director after a gap of 10 years,” he says. “Once you move past youth, life becomes a second chance. The dreams at that stage come with logic and maturity, very different from youthful ambition.”
Adding to the film’s texture, Yogaraj Bhat will also write the screenplay, bringing his distinct voice to the narrative. The project brings together a trusted creative team, with music by V Harikrishna and lyrics by Jayant Kaikini. Cinematography will be handled by Pradeep, known for his work in Sarala Subbarao.
Presented by Yogaraj Bhat Films and backed by a close circle of Viji’s friends as investors, Secondhand Kanasugalu is expected to go on floors soon.