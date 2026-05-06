Cinematographer Pradeep Padma Kumar turns director with Agumbe Video

His debut is far from conventional. Agumbe Video explores the horror psychological space, inspired by a real incident experienced by someone close to him. The story follows a couple on a babymoon who check into a homestay, only to find themselves caught in a series of unsettling events. What sets the film apart is its form. Told entirely through found footage, it uses mobile phone recordings and CCTV visuals to build a narrative that sits between reality and nightmare.