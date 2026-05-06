Makkala Sainya locks release date

Shot in Akki Hebbal in KR Pete of Mandya district, the film has veteran litterateur Doddarange Gowda penning the lyrics, while Sanniraj has composed the music. Despite being a children’s film, the makers emphasise that it is mounted on a scale comparable to mainstream commercial entertainers. One of the highlights, according to the director, is the performance of the child actors. He notes that their work is so natural and assured that it hardly feels like they are appearing on screen for the first time.