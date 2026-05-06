Makkala Sainya locks release date

SK Sunil Kumar’s directorial debut, Makkala Sainya, is set to release in theatres on May 22. The filmmaker, who has previously worked as an editor, steps into direction for the first time with this project, taking on the responsibilities of story, screenplay, and dialogues as well. Makkala Sainya aims to revive the genre of children’s films that once held a special place in the hearts of audiences.
“There was a time when films centred around children—like Simhada Mari Sainya, Putani Agent 123, and several memorable works featuring Baby Shamili—were not only popular but also hugely successful at the box office. These films created a lasting emotional connection, and the young actors who headlined them continue to be remembered fondly. Drawing inspiration from that golden era, I have crafted Makkala Sainya as a story that blends friendship, adventure, a touching father-daughter relationship, and elements of tradition,” says Sunil.
Shot in Akki Hebbal in KR Pete of Mandya district, the film has veteran litterateur Doddarange Gowda penning the lyrics, while Sanniraj has composed the music. Despite being a children’s film, the makers emphasise that it is mounted on a scale comparable to mainstream commercial entertainers. One of the highlights, according to the director, is the performance of the child actors. He notes that their work is so natural and assured that it hardly feels like they are appearing on screen for the first time.
Produced by Muniswamy, with Sangeetha serving as co-director, Makkala Sainya carries the tagline “Savalige Saval”, which hints at a spirited and engaging narrative. The cast includes Mahalakshmi, Gagana, Sonakshi, Shashank, Robert, and Rudrappa.