Manju Mudgal to produce and star in Lockdown

The upcoming film, Lockdown, stands apart not just for its subject but for the story behind its making. Produced by Manju Mudgal under Abhinav Productions, the film presents a deeply personal journey in which rejection turned into determination. Unable to find acting opportunities despite repeated attempts, Mudgal chose to back himself, investing his own earnings into the project and getting in front of the camera as well.
Directed by Javed Tippanahatti, who has also handled the screenplay, lyrics, and music, Lockdown explores a striking emotional contrast. Set during the pandemic, the film shows how the same period brought both pain and unexpected moments of joy. This contrast forms the core of the subject, which has the tagline: Sorrow and Entertainment. Inspired by real-life incidents from Ballari during the lockdown, the narrative blends reality and fiction through two parallel love stories: one between young lovers and another involving a middle-aged couple, both treated with a touch of humour.
Shot across Koppal and surrounding villages, the film uses the North Karnataka dialect, adding a sense of realism to its world. Featuring Vijay Vighnesh and Vanishree Srinivas in the lead, alongside a supporting cast that includes Shravan, Ashwini Mudgal, Mamata, Govindaraju and Vaila, Lockdown, which is set to hit the screens on May 15, brings together a team of fresh talent.