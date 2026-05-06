Manju Mudgal to produce and star in Lockdown

Directed by Javed Tippanahatti, who has also handled the screenplay, lyrics, and music, Lockdown explores a striking emotional contrast. Set during the pandemic, the film shows how the same period brought both pain and unexpected moments of joy. This contrast forms the core of the subject, which has the tagline: Sorrow and Entertainment. Inspired by real-life incidents from Ballari during the lockdown, the narrative blends reality and fiction through two parallel love stories: one between young lovers and another involving a middle-aged couple, both treated with a touch of humour.