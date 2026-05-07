Ayogya 2's music scales a new peak

The buzz around Ayogya 2 has picked up pace, once again with a focus on its music. As the makers prepare for release, the sequel has already made news in the pre-release business. The film’s audio rights have been acquired by Anand Audio for a reported ₹2 crore. In comparison, the first instalment, Ayogya (2019), had sold its music rights for around ₹9 lakh, marking a notable jump that reflects the film’s recall and the expectations around its soundtrack.
Directed by Mahesh Kumar, Ayogya 2 is currently in post-production. The project has drawn attention largely due to the response to its predecessor, particularly its music.
One of the defining aspects of Ayogya was the popularity of 'Enammi Enammi,' a track that went on to cross 100 million views, setting a benchmark for Kannada film songs at the time. That success has naturally shaped the approach to the sequel’s music. Mahesh Kumar acknowledges this. “All the songs in Ayogya worked well, and ‘Enammi Enammi’ reaching 100 million was significant. With Ayogya 2, we’ve tried to maintain that standard. Each song has been carefully composed, and we hope it connects with listeners,” he says. The film reunites the team with composer Arjun Janya and lyricist Chetan Kumar.
In terms of story, the sequel begins where the first film ended, following Siddhegowda as he steps into his role as a gram panchayat member and faces new challenges. While a few new characters are introduced, the core cast have returned for the sequel.
Produced by M Munegowda, the film features a supporting cast including Sundar Raj, Shivaraj KR Pete, Aruna Balraj, and Manju Pavagada. Cinematography is by Vishwajith Rao, with dialogues by Masthi Upparahalli. The film is now heading to the Censor Board and is expected to release soon.