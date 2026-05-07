Ayogya 2's music scales a new peak

One of the defining aspects of Ayogya was the popularity of 'Enammi Enammi,' a track that went on to cross 100 million views, setting a benchmark for Kannada film songs at the time. That success has naturally shaped the approach to the sequel’s music. Mahesh Kumar acknowledges this. “All the songs in Ayogya worked well, and ‘Enammi Enammi’ reaching 100 million was significant. With Ayogya 2, we’ve tried to maintain that standard. Each song has been carefully composed, and we hope it connects with listeners,” he says. The film reunites the team with composer Arjun Janya and lyricist Chetan Kumar.