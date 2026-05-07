Dhruti is not about suffering, but strength: Anchal Gowda

Dhruti stands out as a deeply personal project for Jagadish M, an entrepreneur-turned-filmmaker who has written, directed, shot, and produced the film, with Geetha Damodaran as co-producer. Rooted in a socially relevant theme, the film reflects Jagadish’s intent to tell stories with purpose.
For Anchal Gowda, it was this core idea that drew her to the project. “I play a tennis player who has a clear goal in life, but an incident completely shatters her world. What stood out for me is that the film does not dwell on the suffering. It is about how she gathers the courage to return to the game and reclaim her life,” she says.
She emphasises that Dhruti avoids sensationalising trauma. “The focus is on finding a way forward. It carries an important message. When something wrong happens to a woman, stepping back should not be the only response. There has to be strength to move ahead,” Anchal explains.
The role also demanded both physical and emotional preparation. Aanchal, who has a strong academic background with an MS degree from the United States, credits her training in dance for helping her transition into cinema and adapt to the physicality of playing a sportsperson. “Being in front of the camera was always a dream. I had earlier done a Telugu film, Bad Girls, and both my projects have been women-centric,” she says, adding, “This role was challenging because it reflects situations we often hear about or read in the news.”
Describing her working experience with actors like Prashanth Soppimath and Bhavana Reddy as 'collaborative', Anchal says, “They are strong performers, and that really helped me elevate my role."
With music by Prasanna Kumar and editing by Shashank Muralidharan, Dhruti aims to balance narrative with a message, one that Aanchal hopes will resonate with audiences beyond the screen.