Dhruti is not about suffering, but strength: Anchal Gowda



The role also demanded both physical and emotional preparation. Aanchal, who has a strong academic background with an MS degree from the United States, credits her training in dance for helping her transition into cinema and adapt to the physicality of playing a sportsperson. “Being in front of the camera was always a dream. I had earlier done a Telugu film, Bad Girls, and both my projects have been women-centric,” she says, adding, “This role was challenging because it reflects situations we often hear about or read in the news.”