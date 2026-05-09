BSP Varma-Vinay Rajkumar’s film titled Maachis

We had earlier reported that Vinay Rajkumar would be joining hands with BSP Varma, and the official announcement of the film was made on the actor’s birthday, along with the reveal of its title, Maachis. The action-revenge drama marks the first collaboration between the actor and director, and promises to present Vinay in a rugged and emotionally intense avatar.
The title itself has added to the excitement among fans eager to see the actor explore a different space after his recent run of rooted and content-driven films. Produced by Suresh Gowda Hennur, with Shivugowda serving as creative producer, Maachis is expected to go on floors in July.
BSP Varma, who last directed the musical drama Murphy, is now shifting genres with what he describes as a raw action-revenge saga. The filmmaker had earlier hinted that the project would move away from formula storytelling and instead focus on intense emotions and vengeance-driven drama.
Speaking earlier to CE about the collaboration, BSP Varma shared that he wanted to explore a side of Vinay Rajkumar that audiences have not seen before. The director believes the actor’s recent film choices and performances reflect a growing maturity, making this the right time for a more hard-hitting role.
Vinay, meanwhile, has been steadily building an interesting lineup. The actor is currently awaiting the release of Gramayana and is also part of City Lights, directed by Duniya Vijay. With Maachis, he appears set to enter a more action-oriented zone.
The film’s technical crew includes cinematographer Adarsh R, editor Kiran, and art director Guna. Action choreography will be handled by renowned stunt master Dr K Ravi Varma.
While the makers are keeping the story under wraps for now, the title Maachis itself hints at a fiery and explosive narrative, setting the tone for what could be one of Vinay Rajkumar’s most intense outings in recent years.