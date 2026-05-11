KVN Productions acquires Karnataka distribution rights for Suriya’s Karuppu

Suriya’s upcoming Tamil film Karuppu is set for a wide Karnataka release, with KVN Productions acquiring the film’s theatrical distribution rights in the state. The action drama, co-starring Trisha, is scheduled to hit theatres on May 14.
Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the month. KVN Productions, which is also backing actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, will distribute the film across theatres in Karnataka, continuing its association with major South Indian titles, including the Kannada film KD, the Yash starrer Toxic, releasing in multiple langauge, the Malayalam film Balan: The Boy, a Telugu project with Chiranjeevi, and several Hindi films.
The film is backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, with Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu serving as producers. The screenplay has been written by Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj and Gopi Krishnan.
Apart from Suriya and Trisha, the cast features Indrans, Natarajan Subramaniam, Swasika, Shivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy. Music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.