KVN Productions acquires Karnataka distribution rights for Suriya’s Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu is among the most anticipated Tamil releases of the month. KVN Productions, which is also backing actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, will distribute the film across theatres in Karnataka, continuing its association with major South Indian titles, including the Kannada film KD, the Yash starrer Toxic, releasing in multiple langauge, the Malayalam film Balan: The Boy, a Telugu project with Chiranjeevi, and several Hindi films.