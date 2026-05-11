Raj B Shetty's appearance in Bandar teaser grabs attention

Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty is stepping into Bollywood, though not in what feels like a conventional debut. In Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Bobby Deol, Raj B Shetty is set to appear in a brief role. He makes a brief appearance in the recently released Bandar teaser. The teaser offers only a quick glimpse of Raj, but even that short appearance has already become a talking point online. Reportedly, the actor's appearance in the film stems from Anurag Kashyap’s admiration for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.
Scheduled for release on June 5, the film will feature Raj B Shetty in a song sequence, with his role already sparking curiosity among audiences. Having established himself as a strong voice in South Indian cinema, Raj is now set to introduce his work to Hindi audiences. Expectations around Bandar are particularly high because of Anurag Kashyap’s involvement. The filmmaker has long expressed admiration for Raj B Shetty’s performances, especially after watching Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, which he had publicly praised earlier.
Over time, Anurag Kashyap and Raj B Shetty are believed to have developed a close creative friendship, which reportedly led to the Kannada actor-filmmaker making a guest appearance in Bandar, with Anurag Kashyap keen on having Raj B Shetty in the film.
The crime thriller, inspired by a real-life incident, is written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. Produced under the banner of Saffron Magicworks and distributed by Zee Studios, the film also stars Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra and Sapna Pabbi among others.