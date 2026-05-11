Raj B Shetty's appearance in Bandar teaser grabs attention

Kannada filmmaker-actor Raj B Shetty is stepping into Bollywood, though not in what feels like a conventional debut. In Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Bobby Deol, Raj B Shetty is set to appear in a brief role. He makes a brief appearance in the recently released Bandar teaser. The teaser offers only a quick glimpse of Raj, but even that short appearance has already become a talking point online. Reportedly, the actor's appearance in the film stems from Anurag Kashyap’s admiration for Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana.