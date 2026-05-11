JP Thuminad: Su From So opened doors beyond Kannada cinema

JP Thuminad, who created a sensation with Su From So, is set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with Vaazha director Anand Menen's Happiloop, starring Manju Warrier and Mukesh.
“I was born and brought up in Mangaluru, but I spent more than 20 years in Manjeshwar, right on the Kerala border. That’s where I became familiar with the language and Malayalam cinema,” says Thuminad, adding that Su From So played a key role in opening doors beyond Kannada cinema. Interestingly, Su from So won a lot of acclaim with the release of its Malayalam version in Kerala.
“After Su From So, I did get a few Malayalam offers. But I was waiting for the right story and the right character. I found that in Happiloop. It’s a feel-good film, and I’m happy to be working with such a strong cast and a good director," he reveals.
JP Thuminad is expected to join the sets of Happiloop soon. Backed by Binish Chandra's Movie Bucket banner, the film is set to have cinematography by Gautham Shankar, and music by Electronic Kili (of Vaazha fame) and Parvathish Pradeep.
Thuminad, who recently got married, is also balancing commitments back home in Kannada cinema. “I have a lot happening in Kannada as well. When this opportunity came, I decided to just go ahead, shoot, and come back. I’ll be announcing my other Kannada projects soon once things are locked.”