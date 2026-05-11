Producer Pola Praveen Kumar: 'The moment I heard the Yellamma song, I wanted to back the film'

Shikhandi, inspired by the complex and symbolic character from the Mahabharata, is directed by Gurumurthy V and produced by Pola Praveen Kumar. The film is set to release on May 15. Though the team refrained from revealing major plot details, Shikhandi appears to blend mythology-inspired themes with mainstream commercial storytelling. But for the team behind the film, Shikhandi is not merely about mythology, but also about emotion, identity and a story that can travel beyond borders.
Director Gurumurthy V said the intrigue surrounding the title was intentional from the beginning. “The character of Shikhandi from the Mahabharata forms the emotional base of our story. We wanted the title itself to create curiosity, but at the same time, the film had to justify that curiosity with strong storytelling,” he said. Gurumurthy, who previously directed Malashri's Marakastra, said, “Every artist and technician supported the vision completely. Producer Praveen Kumar made sure there were no compromises in production, and that helped us shape the film the way we imagined it.”
The director also revealed that while Shikhandi will first release in Kannada, the makers are planning a wider multilingual rollout later. “We are releasing the film in Kannada next week, and later we plan to take it to other languages as well."
For producer Pola Praveen Kumar, the journey into cinema began unexpectedly. A hotelier by profession, he admitted that filmmaking was never part of his original plan. “Gurumurthy had been approaching me for almost two months about producing this film, but I wasn’t immediately convinced,” he said. What eventually changed his mind was a song from the film dedicated to Yellamma. “The moment he played me that song, I agreed instantly. There was honesty and emotion in it. That song is the reason I became a producer,” he said.
Praveen Kumar added that the film turned into a family-backed effort, with support coming from both his loved ones and the team working on the project. “The film has come out beautifully, and I’ve also acted in it,” he said.
Lead actor Yuvaraj Gowda described Shikhandi as the fulfilment of a personal ambition. Originally from Mysuru, the actor said he had always dreamed of becoming a hero. “That dream has come true through this film,” he said.
The film also marks the debut of actress Khyathi, who called the project an important beginning in her career. Actors Nikitha Swamy, Bigg Boss-fame Neethu, Vedha, Chandini and Raghavendra are also part of the ensemble.
Music composer and lyricist Manju Kavi, who created the Yellamma song that convinced the producer to back the film, described the track as emotionally significant within the story.