Producer Pola Praveen Kumar: 'The moment I heard the Yellamma song, I wanted to back the film'

Director Gurumurthy V said the intrigue surrounding the title was intentional from the beginning. “The character of Shikhandi from the Mahabharata forms the emotional base of our story. We wanted the title itself to create curiosity, but at the same time, the film had to justify that curiosity with strong storytelling,” he said. Gurumurthy, who previously directed Malashri's Marakastra, said, “Every artist and technician supported the vision completely. Producer Praveen Kumar made sure there were no compromises in production, and that helped us shape the film the way we imagined it.”