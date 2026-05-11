Shilpa Ganesh: Samuel Aby encouraged me to try playback singing

Composed by Samuel Aby, the track was filmed in Kashmir, and has been received warmly. For Shilpa, the move into singing was unexpected but organic. “Samuel Aby encouraged me to try playback singing. He was confident I could do it,” she says, adding, “My husband (actor Ganesh) always knew I could sing, and he was happy I made this attempt. What’s overwhelming is that the audience listening to the song is surprised. They didn’t know this side of me, and it is overwhelming to see their response.”