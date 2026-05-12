Kiran Raj’s familiarity with family audiences could work in Sherr's favour

Director Prasiddh Rathnamanjari is reuniting with actor Kiran Raj with Sherr, after Bharjari Gandu. This project is his third outing as a director, and he sees Sherr as the film that could finally unlock the larger-than-life screen presence he always believed Kiran Raj possessed.
“Kiran Raj has already built a strong connection with television audiences through serials like Kannadati and Karna,” says Prasiddh, adding, “But what we wanted to present in Bharjari Gandu was only partially achieved. I still felt there was more scope to elevate him as a commercial hero, and Sherr has become that opportunity.”
The director acknowledges the growing challenge of translating television popularity into theatrical footfalls, as audiences are increasingly glued to OTT platforms and TV serials. “Today, even star-driven films are struggling to pull crowds into theatres. So naturally, the question comes: Will viewers who love him on television come to watch him on the big screen? That’s the challenge with Sherr," says the filmmaker.
At the same time, Prasiddh believes Kiran Raj’s familiarity with family audiences could work in the film’s favour. “He understands what connects with small-screen viewers, but in cinema, he has explored variations. Sherr has a mass layer to it, and that emotional core around an orphaned youngster gives the character relatability.”
The filmmaker also points to the success of Bharjari Gandu's dubbed Hindi version as another reason the duo teamed up again. Beyond the film itself, Prasiddh expresses disappointment over Sherr receiving an A certificate from the Censor Board, a classification he says came unexpectedly. “Today, censorship has made filmmakers fearful,” he says. “An action sequence or even a smoking scene can push a film into the A category. Earlier, A certificates were associated with adult themes, but now even limited bloodshed gets the same treatment.”
Still, the director remains optimistic, citing films like Tagaru, Pogaru, and Bheema that thrived despite similar ratings. Produced by Dr Sudarshan Sundararaj under Grace Raj Productions, Sherr, which is slated for release on May 15, stars Surekha, Tanisha Kuppanda, Namrita Malla, Bala Rajawadi, Shobharaj, and Yash Shetty. Sherr, distributed by KRG Studios, has cinematography by Kitty Kaushik and music by Vijay Gummineni, and also introduces the producer’s son, Chris (Gilli), in a negative role.