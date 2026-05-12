Kiran Raj’s familiarity with family audiences could work in Sherr's favour

The filmmaker also points to the success of Bharjari Gandu's dubbed Hindi version as another reason the duo teamed up again. Beyond the film itself, Prasiddh expresses disappointment over Sherr receiving an A certificate from the Censor Board, a classification he says came unexpectedly. “Today, censorship has made filmmakers fearful,” he says. “An action sequence or even a smoking scene can push a film into the A category. Earlier, A certificates were associated with adult themes, but now even limited bloodshed gets the same treatment.”