Agasthya mounts a youthful entertainer with Dinchak Dinchak

Actor Agasthya, who drew attention with the understated romantic drama Joteyagi Hitavagi, is returning with a sharply different outing, titled Dinchak Dinchak. It is a film crafted with younger audiences firmly in mind.
Carrying a title that instantly reflects the language and mood of internet culture, the Kannada film revolves around teenage chaos, playful humour, and family emotions, wrapped within a lively commercial format. The makers believe the quirky, contemporary title will connect strongly with Gen-Z and Gen-Alpha viewers, especially at a time when unconventional names are increasingly finding traction across South Indian cinema.
The film also marks a major creative move for Agasthya. In addition to playing the lead role, he has written the story and screenplay and will direct the project himself. The actor had earlier earned appreciation for his performance in Joteyagi Hitavagi, a film made with a shoestring budget, noted for its soft and emotional storytelling.
Produced under the Srirathna Film Company banner, Dinchak Dinchak is currently in pre-production, with the makers working on finalising the technical crew ahead of the shoot.
Composer Anand Raj Vikram will handle the music, and the team says the film will feature songs designed to appeal to younger listeners. Costume designer Abhirek Krishna is also part of the project, which according to creative head Prashanth Bagoor, will be a visually polished film.