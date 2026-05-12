AI meets emotion in Garuda

Artificial intelligence makes another foray into Kannada cinema with Garuda, a non-linear action thriller that places itself within the growing wave of AI-themed storytelling in India. The trailer for the film was unveiled recently.
Rather than treating AI as a gimmick, Garuda aims to use the technology as a narrative trigger, exploring how emerging innovations reshape identity, ethics, and human relationships. The film is slated for a statewide theatrical release in June.
While Kannada cinema has previously touched upon AI-driven concepts in films such as Love You, featuring Nutan, the makers of Garuda are positioning this project as a more ambitious mainstream attempt to examine both the promise and peril of artificial intelligence.
Produced under the Shaivam Films banner, the film is helmed by Kiran S, who also handles the story, screenplay, and cinematography. Structured as a four-thread narrative, Garuda follows multiple storylines that gradually intersect at a crucial turning point.
According to the makers, around 30–40 per cent of the narrative is rooted in AI-driven concepts, while the remainder unfolds as an emotional drama grounded in human conflict and relationships. Shot over 45 days in and around Bengaluru, the film aims to balance technological themes with accessible storytelling.
Rithvan Srinivas, best known for his work in television, makes his feature film debut in the lead role. Divya Chandra (Namo Bhoothathma 2) plays Apoorva, while Saurav Prashanth takes on a layered role with multiple shades.
The ensemble cast also includes Abhishek, Kiran, Vivek, Abhi Mahesh, Soubhagya Handral, Vinay Prabhakar, Dileep Kumar, and Bahubali Manju. Music for the film is composed by Santosh Joshi.