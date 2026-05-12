Upendra to re-release with a twist

Three decades after Upendra disrupted Kannada cinema with its layered storytelling and philosophical puzzles, the cult classic is returning to theatres, this time with a real cash prize attached to its mysteries.
Producer Parameshwar B, under the Ish Myra banner, has announced an ambitious re-release plan for Upendra, which is slated to hit nearly 100 single-screen theatres across Karnataka on June 4. But the hook goes beyond nostalgia. Audiences who correctly answer questions based on the film after each screening could walk away with the entire collection from that particular show.
The producer unveiled the idea at a press meet, framing it in the same mind-bending spirit associated with actor-director Upendra himself. “What seems impossible can be made possible,” he said while teasing the format of the event.
Interestingly, every screening will conclude with a 10-minute audience interaction, during which viewers will be asked questions about the film. Those who answer correctly will receive the show’s full box-office earnings as prize money. The campaign will peak on the film’s 25th day of screening, when one participant with the right answer will win a grand prize of ₹1 crore.
The initiative also aims to reintroduce landmark Kannada films to younger audiences while driving footfalls back to struggling single-screen theatres. Shilpa Srinivas, who originally produced Upendra, has reportedly approved the plan, with a larger event featuring the original team expected soon.