Vijay Raghavendra takes on dual roles in Veeragase-inspired Rudrabhishekam

Written and directed by Vasanth Kumar, the film features Vijay Raghavendra in a double role for the first time in his career, playing both father and son in a story that bridges inherited tradition with contemporary life. Popularly known as ‘Chinnari Mutha’, the actor portrays a Veeragase performer, and calls it one of the toughest characters he has taken on so far. Vijay, who loves experimenting with each character, says, “Playing a Veeragase artist came with immense responsibility. The story draws a connection between our ancestors and today’s generation. Portraying both father and son allowed me to explore two completely different emotional journeys.”