Vijay Raghavendra takes on dual roles in Veeragase-inspired Rudrabhishekam

As Kannada cinema increasingly embraces stories rooted in culture and identity, Rudrabhishekam arrives with its focus firmly on Veeragase — Karnataka’s centuries-old ritual folk art linked to the worship of Veerabhadra, celebrated for its fierce movements, spiritual intensity, and warrior ethos.
Written and directed by Vasanth Kumar, the film features Vijay Raghavendra in a double role for the first time in his career, playing both father and son in a story that bridges inherited tradition with contemporary life. Popularly known as ‘Chinnari Mutha’, the actor portrays a Veeragase performer, and calls it one of the toughest characters he has taken on so far. Vijay, who loves experimenting with each character, says, “Playing a Veeragase artist came with immense responsibility. The story draws a connection between our ancestors and today’s generation. Portraying both father and son allowed me to explore two completely different emotional journeys.”
Rather than treating Veeragase as a decorative cultural element, Rudrabhishekam places the art form at the centre of its narrative, using it to reflect themes of faith, legacy, and identity. The film attempts to bring a rarely seen slice of Karnataka’s folk history into mainstream storytelling.
Priyanka Thimmesh, who is making a comeback with Rudrabhishekam, appears in three contrasting avatars: a Shiva devotee, a village girl, and a modern urban woman. The actor says the sincerity of the script, along with Vijay Raghavendra’s warm personality, drew her to the project.
“I connected instantly with the emotional depth of the film,” she says. “Vijay Raghavendra’s humility also made the experience very comforting.”
Vasanth Kumar also appears onscreen in a philosopher-like role. Produced under the Fan India Creations banner by a group of nine friends led by Venkatesh, the film was shot across Devanahalli, Gokarna, Honnavar, Kumta, and the Aghanashini backwaters over a 50-day schedule. According to the team, several locations featured in the film have rarely been captured on Kannada screens.
The music is composed by V Manohar, with a soundtrack voiced by emerging singers. The supporting cast includes Bala Rajawadi, Manu, Sanath, Bullet Vinu, and Mamatha Turuvekere. The makers are planning to release the film in June, and an official release date is expected shortly.