Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Dileep Raj died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, according to film industry sources. He was 47.

Raj had been part of the Kannada entertainment industry for over two decades and was known for his performances in both television and cinema.

He was recently seen playing a lawyer in the Kannada film Love Mocktail 3.

The actor gained wider recognition for his role as an antagonist opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2005 film Milana.