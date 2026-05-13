Kannada actor Dileep Raj dies of heart attack

BENGALURU: Kannada actor Dileep Raj died after suffering a heart attack on Wednesday, according to film industry sources. He was 47.
Raj had been part of the Kannada entertainment industry for over two decades and was known for his performances in both television and cinema.
He was recently seen playing a lawyer in the Kannada film Love Mocktail 3.
The actor gained wider recognition for his role as an antagonist opposite late actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2005 film Milana.
He began his career in television before making his silver screen debut in the film Boyfriend. He later expanded into television production as well.
Over the years, he acted in several Kannada films, including Tony, Orchestra Mysuru, U Turn and Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu.
He was also a familiar face on Kannada television, appearing in serials such as Hitler Kalyana, which was produced by him under his production banner, DR Creations.
Raj is survived by his wife and two children.
(With inputs from PTI)