Ghatakal Suresh turns director with Sumne Tamashage

Sumne Tamashage marks the directorial debut of Ghatakal Suresh Babu, who has previously worked behind the scenes in cinema. The script pooja for the film was held recently, and the film is set to go on floors soon.

Actor Patel Varun Raju, who has starred in films such as Kadal Teera Bhargava, Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu, and Peter, plays the lead in the film, which also stars Harish, Darshan, and Madhav.