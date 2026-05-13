Ghatakal Suresh turns director with Sumne Tamashage

New filmmakers continue to bring fresh ideas to Kannada cinema, often choosing unusual titles and simple stories rooted in local culture. The latest film to join that list is Sumne Tamashage, a project backed by filmmakers from across the industry.
Produced by Kadal Teera Bhargava, who has directed Pannaga and Avara Snehitaru, and Vishwas Krishna, known for helming Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu.
Sumne Tamashage marks the directorial debut of Ghatakal Suresh Babu, who has previously worked behind the scenes in cinema. The script pooja for the film was held recently, and the film is set to go on floors soon.
Actor Patel Varun Raju, who has starred in films such as Kadal Teera Bhargava, Yava Mohana Murali Kareyithu, and Peter, plays the lead in the film, which also stars Harish, Darshan, and Madhav.
With music by Samrat, the film has action choreography by Puneeth Omkar.