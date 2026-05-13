Is Drishyam 3 heading for a Kannada remake?

As anticipation builds for the worldwide release of Drishyam 3 on May 21, a quiet but intriguing development has set Kannada cinema circles buzzing. While the makers of the blockbuster Malayalam thriller have aggressively rolled out dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, there has been no announcement whatsoever about a Kannada release. And that silence is now fueling speculation that the franchise may instead be headed for a full-fledged Kannada remake.