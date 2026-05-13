Yogaraj Bhat to venture into Tamil cinema with Sasikumar project

After nearly two decades of shaping a distinctly Kannada brand of romance and irreverent comedy, Yogaraj Bhat now appears ready to broaden his creative canvas. Even as the filmmaker juggles acting assignments, including the upcoming Secondhand Kanasugalu, directed by Gadda Viji, he is also said to be in talks with Tamil actor-filmmaker Sasikumar for a new project.
From the rain-soaked melancholy of Mungaru Male to the freewheeling chaos of Gaalipata and the emotionally layered worlds of Pancharangi and Drama, Yogaraj Bhat has consistently balanced humour, longing, and everyday eccentricities with a rooted local flavour. Now, the director is reportedly developing a social drama with Sasikumar, whom he has known for several years.
Preparations for the project are said to be underway, with an official announcement expected soon. The film is expected to mark Yogaraj Bhat’s first straight Tamil directorial venture.
Apart from this project, Yogaraj Bhat is also said to be working on a handful of Kannada films. Sources indicate that he is in discussions for a collaboration with a leading star, while another project featuring a new face is also in the pipeline and expected to be finalised soon.