Chaithra Achar enters the dark web in Geek

Chaithra Achar is back with yet another unconventional project in Geek, an upcoming cybercrime thriller exploring the darker side of digital life, surveillance, and data misuse. Directed by debut filmmaker D Hari Prakash, the film has wrapped shooting and is currently in post-production, stepping into a genre Kannada cinema has rarely explored.
The film has generated curiosity with its title, while the recently released teaser offers a glimpse into a tense world shaped by cybercrime and psychological suspense.
Rooted in contemporary concerns surrounding mobile apps and personal data breaches, Geek aims to balance suspense with social relevance. “The idea was to create a thriller that reflects present-day realities while keeping audiences engaged,” says Hari Prakash. Much of the film was shot in and around Bengaluru, with a strong emphasis on technical precision.
Interestingly, Hari Prakash comes from a software engineering background and previously directed several acclaimed short films before making his feature debut with Geek.
Alongside Chaithra, the film stars Praveen Tej, Kiran Srinivas, and Viranica Shetty in key roles. Backed by SVM Productions and Hari Prakash Films, the project is produced by Sandeep Nagaraj and Priyanka.