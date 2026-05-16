Chaithra Achar enters the dark web in Geek

Rooted in contemporary concerns surrounding mobile apps and personal data breaches, Geek aims to balance suspense with social relevance. “The idea was to create a thriller that reflects present-day realities while keeping audiences engaged,” says Hari Prakash. Much of the film was shot in and around Bengaluru, with a strong emphasis on technical precision.

Interestingly, Hari Prakash comes from a software engineering background and previously directed several acclaimed short films before making his feature debut with Geek.