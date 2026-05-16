SPB’s final film, Mithunam set for Kannada release on June 5

The Kannada version of Mithunam, starring legendary singer-actor SP Balasubrahmanyam and multilingual star Lakshmi, is set to release on June 5, a day after SPB’s birth anniversary. Directed by Tanikella Bharani, the original Telugu film marked one of SPB’s final acting performances.
The Kannada adaptation has been led by Madhusoodhan Havaldar and Trivikram Joshi, with Sridevi Srinivas presenting the film. A recent teaser launch and preview screening in Bengaluru saw guests, including actor and KFCC vice-president Sundar Raj sharing memories of SPB.
Madhusoodhan Havaldar said the producers granted remake rights on the condition that SPB’s vocal essence be retained in dubbing, adding that dubbing artist Prabhakar’s voice closely matched the singer’s tone. Release delays were reportedly caused by pending Animal Board permissions.
Joshi described Mithunam as a moving story about ageing parents facing loneliness after their children settle abroad.