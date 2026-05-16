Shivarajkumar’s first look as Gournaidu from Peddi unveiled

The makers of Peddi have started introducing the film’s important characters as part of its promotions. Starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, the sports action drama is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.
Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, Peddi is being mounted as a visual spectacle promising a fresh cinematic experience. The much-anticipated theatrical trailer is scheduled to be launched at a grand event in Mumbai on May 18.
Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar’s character, Gournaidu, through a striking video. In the clip, Shivarajkumar is seen in a wrestling arena, exuding a commanding and intense presence that has caught the audience’s attention. The glimpse hints at the strength and importance of his role in the film.
Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Shivarajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu Sharma appear in pivotal roles.
The film is presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Music for the film is composed by AR Rahman. Cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu, while Avinash Kolla is in charge of production design.
National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli has completed the editing, with the final cut already locked. Post-production work is currently progressing at a brisk pace.
Peddi is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, with premieres beginning on June 3.