Meghana Gaonkar plays a lawyer in Ranjani Raghavan’s directorial debut Di Di Dikki

Sharing details about her role, Meghana reveals that Di Di Dikki is rooted in love and family emotions, while also carrying a strong voice for women. “I play a lawyer who is a feminist and stands for women’s rights,” says Meghana, adding that the role instantly connected with her.



The actor also opened up about how she came on board the project. According to Meghana, Ranjani noticed photographs she had posted online while receiving recognition for her PhD degree. “Ranjani saw the PhD photos and felt I suited the part. She wanted someone who looked self-made and independent, and she told me she saw a spark in me,” Meghana shares.