Meghana Gaonkar plays a lawyer in Ranjani Raghavan’s directorial debut Di Di Dikki

Legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja is returning to Kannada cinema with Di Di Dikki, the directorial debut of actor-writer Ranjani Raghavan. Produced by Jadesh K. Hampi under the Hampi Pictures banner, with support from RK & AK Entertainment, the film has now wrapped up shooting and entered post-production.
While Prem plays the lead and Vihaan Ganesh, son of Ganesh, appears in a significant role, actor Meghana Gaonkar is also set to play a pivotal character in the film.
Sharing details about her role, Meghana reveals that Di Di Dikki is rooted in love and family emotions, while also carrying a strong voice for women. “I play a lawyer who is a feminist and stands for women’s rights,” says Meghana, adding that the role instantly connected with her.
The actor also opened up about how she came on board the project. According to Meghana, Ranjani noticed photographs she had posted online while receiving recognition for her PhD degree. “Ranjani saw the PhD photos and felt I suited the part. She wanted someone who looked self-made and independent, and she told me she saw a spark in me,” Meghana shares.
Praising Ranjani’s writing, Meghana says the dialogues particularly stood out to her. “The dialogues are beautifully written, and Ranjani has handled the film very well,” she says.
The makers are expected to announce the release date soon. Apart from Di Di Dikki, Meghana is also part of a couple of other projects that are yet to be officially announced.