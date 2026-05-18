Roopesh Shetty's Tulu film titled Bro

Following the political drama Jai, actor-filmmaker Roopesh Shetty is now preparing for his next directorial venture, Bro. The project, which will be made in Tulu, is expected to go on floors in August.
Currently anchoring the Kannada broadcast of the IPL cricket season, Roopesh recently unveiled the first look of Bro. The poster features him in a youthful avatar, sporting shades and holding a rose. Describing the film as a complete entertainer, Roopesh says, “Bro will be my next directorial in Tulu. Jai had strong political content, but this time I am going with pure entertainment.”
He adds that while the film is primarily being made in Tulu, the team is also planning a dubbed Kannada release.
The film is being backed by Shoolin Films, Manjunath Attavar, and Mugrody Productions. While Roopesh, who has written the story, is directing and headlining the film, the makers are currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew.
Alongside Bro, Roopesh is also busy with the Kannada film Boys, directed by Kishore. The film has music composed by Ravi Basrur. “I’ve completed two schedules of Boys already,” says Roopesh. Featuring Raadhya as the female lead, Boys is said to be a travel-based story with youthful elements.
Interestingly, Roopesh also has a pivotal role in Halka Don, headlined by Pramod Shetty. The action comedy, written by Challa, is produced by KP Sreekanth under the Venus Entertainers banner.