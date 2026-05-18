Pavan Wadeyar: We wanted something fresh yet age-appropriate for Shivanna in Bail

Shivarajkumar has surprised fans with a striking salt-and-pepper makeover in the much-awaited action drama Bail. Along with unveiling the stylish first glimpse, the makers have also confirmed the film’s release window. Directed by Pavan Wadeyar and produced by K Venkat Narayana under KVN Productions, the high-voltage entertainer is set to hit theatres during the Varamahalakshmi festival season.
Known for constantly reinventing himself, Shivanna appears in a never-before-seen avatar in Bail. The look has instantly triggered conversations across social media. The glimpse presents the actor in a rugged yet classy look that balances mass appeal with understated elegance.
In the film, Shivanna plays a character named Viji. The teaser opens on a rain-drenched Bengaluru night, where Viji is seen calmly feeding biscuits to his pet dog before making a stylish entry. The noir-inspired visuals have already struck a chord with audiences.
The dialogue exchange in the teaser has especially amplified curiosity around the film. Veteran actor Sai Kumar’s character warns Viji over a phone call, saying, “The fire you’ve started is not just burning a city, it’s burning the nation… after all this, how are you still so silent?” And the chilling reply is, “Silence should never be mistaken for lack of courage.”
For Pavan Wadeyar, who is collaborating with Shivanna for the first time, designing the actor’s appearance was crucial. “Bail is Shivanna’s 131st film, and audiences have already seen him in many looks over the years. We wanted to give him something entirely fresh while staying true to the character’s age and personality,” says the director.
He reveals that the team worked extensively with digital sketches before finalising the look. Pavan Wadeyar also mentions that he spent nearly a year refining the screenplay, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents and contemporary events. “I wanted to make sure our first collaboration offered something completely different for Shivanna, and it is a carefully crafted script for him.”
Bail features an ensemble cast, with Sanjana Anand playing the female lead alongside Deekshith Shetty in a prominent role. The cast also includes Sai Kumar, Jayaram, and Gopal Krishna Deshpande. The technical crew includes music by B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Vaidi, production design by Guna, and editing by Shashank Narayan.
Sudeep compares Shivanna’s Bail look to Dr Rajkumar
The first look of Bail was unveiled during Ajaneesh Loknath’s debut live concert, where actor Sudeep openly praised Shivanna’s transformation. Speaking at the event, Sudeep said one particular shot of Shivanna seated in a chair instantly reminded him of legendary actor Rajkumar. Clarifying that he does not praise something merely for the sake of it, Sudeep spoke about Shivanna’s enduring energy and screen charisma, wishing him continued success and many more films ahead.