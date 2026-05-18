Pavan Wadeyar: We wanted something fresh yet age-appropriate for Shivanna in Bail

The first look of Bail was unveiled during Ajaneesh Loknath’s debut live concert, where actor Sudeep openly praised Shivanna’s transformation. Speaking at the event, Sudeep said one particular shot of Shivanna seated in a chair instantly reminded him of legendary actor Rajkumar. Clarifying that he does not praise something merely for the sake of it, Sudeep spoke about Shivanna’s enduring energy and screen charisma, wishing him continued success and many more films ahead.