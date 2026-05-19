Director Aravind Kaushik: Every actor is a stakeholder in our film

In a scenario dominated by pan-India spectacles and oversized budgets, filmmaker Aravind Kaushik is building a rowdy universe with something far more unusual: eccentric character names, raw talent, and a shoestring budget.
The director has wrapped shooting for Country Made - Part 2, a rustic action drama rooted in rowdy culture and set in the fictional village of Pendalapura. Interestingly, Aravind Kaushik is releasing the sequel first, placing audiences in the 2024–25 timeline before tracing the story's origins in Country Made Part 1.
But beyond the blood, folklore, and village politics, it is the film’s wildly memorable character names that instantly grab attention.
Aravind Kaushik says the film explores the human cost of violence and rivalry. “When men wage their bloody wars, it is the women who carry the scars,” he points out.
Kaushik plays Bombay Bunty, in the film, which is populated with colourful personalities named Joker Jaani, Poison Ravi, Panche Prasad, Majige, Milky, and Kaajal. The quirky naming style reflects the rooted, eccentric flavour of the world where every character carries an identity as loud as their reputation.
“Every character has a story and presence. We don’t have a single hero in this film. Every actor is a stakeholder in the cinema,” says Aravind Kaushik.
The film introduces a mostly fresh ensemble featuring Abhilash Dwarakish, Raghav Ram, Pradeep Roshan, Kuldeepak, Gaurav Aryan, Sujit Shetty, Ashwita Gowda, Apoorva Shri, Sudha Prasanna, and Renuka.
“They may not be stars, but they are good actors. Today, everyone talks about scale and budgets. With Country Made, I want to prove that cinema can still work with honesty, intensity, and strong performances. We may not have luxury, but we have talent,” he adds.
Produced by Umesh Mahapati, Surya, Aravind Kaushik, and Chandan Gowda, the film has cinematography by Surya, and music by Arjun Ramu.