Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna: September 21 is a do-or-die moment for me

Karen says she had always envisioned the project for the festival circuit. “Cannes was somewhere in my head while making the film,” she says. “At my age, I never thought I would actually make it there.” However, Karen assures that she didn't want to make the film inaccessible either. “I didn’t want to make an ‘art-art’ film or a completely commercial one,” she says. “I wanted it to be a bridge film, something engaging, but with a message.”