Brinda N Jayaram: Cinema has never been a commercial calculation for me

“My son was busy producing a film with Hemanth M Rao, so I decided to take this project forward myself,” she says. What particularly connected with her was the film’s unusual positioning as a children’s film that, according to her, adults may need even more. “This is a pure children’s film. It has received a children’s certificate, but it is actually a film that elders should watch,” Brinda says. “It talks about phone addiction, how technology is necessary, and also at what age it becomes necessary.”