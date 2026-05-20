Keerthi I Love You targets July release

A fresh team of newcomers has come together for the romantic drama Keerthi I Love You, a film that examines modern relationships through the lens of today’s youth. Rather than positioning itself as a conventional love story, the film explores how ideas of love, dating, and emotional maturity are evolving among younger generations.
Produced by Poojitha S Rao and directed by debut filmmaker Niranjan Aradhya, the film stars newcomer Prajyoth S Rao alongside Nidhi Gowda. With filming nearing completion, the makers have begun promotions by launching the first single, 'Muddada Mooguthi'.
For Niranjan Aradhya, who transitions from being a dancer to director, the project comes with a clear attempt to connect with younger audiences while also addressing changing social behaviour. “Many films have been made about love, but the definition of love we are presenting here is different,” he says. “Today, even at a very young age, people talk about love and dating. This film tries to create awareness among youngsters about that.”
The film also marks the acting debut of Prajyoth S Rao, who credits actor Sudeep as his biggest inspiration. Behind the project is a personal family story as well, with producer Poojitha S Rao backing the film to support her brother’s dream of becoming a lead actor. “My brother always wanted to become a hero,” she says. “I believe this is a film today’s youngsters should definitely watch.”
With music composed by Abhiram, Keerthi I Love You is currently targeting a July 31 theatrical release.