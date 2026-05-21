Anjali Anish to star alongside Rishi in Ananta Padmanabha

Anjali has an interesting arc to play in the film, which has already been filmed. More details about her character is expected to be revealed closer to the film’s release date. This also marks the first time she will be sharing screen space with Rishi. Produced by Amrej Suryavanshi, Ananta Padmanabha has been shot across Bengaluru, Sagara, and the lush surroundings of Thirthahalli. The film has music composed by Ashwin P Kumar, while the cinematography is by Venus Nagaraj Murthy.