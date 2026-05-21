Anjali Anish to star alongside Rishi in Ananta Padmanabha

Anjali Anish, the actor who marked her debut with Padavi Poorva and got her breakthrough with Yogaraj Bhat’s directorial Manada Kadalu, later went on to work in MD Shridhar’s Jumbo Circus. She is now all set to star opposite Rishi in Prashanth Rajappa’s directorial debut, Ananta Padmanabha. The travel film also stars Prakash Belawadi in a prominent role.
Anjali has an interesting arc to play in the film, which has already been filmed. More details about her character is expected to be revealed closer to the film’s release date. This also marks the first time she will be sharing screen space with Rishi. Produced by Amrej Suryavanshi, Ananta Padmanabha has been shot across Bengaluru, Sagara, and the lush surroundings of Thirthahalli. The film has music composed by Ashwin P Kumar, while the cinematography is by Venus Nagaraj Murthy.
As for Rishi, he is now juggling between Telugu and Kannada projects, and has wrapped shooting for his next Telugu film, Bhagavanthudu, along with two other untitled projects. He is also shooting for Jawara in Kannada.