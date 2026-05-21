Kiran Srinivas: I am happiest in the supporting characters space

While actor Kiran Srinivas is still remembered for his breakout debut in Haage Summane, over the years, he has quietly built a career choosing performance-oriented roles while balancing work between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Now back in the city for good after a long stint away, Kiran is gearing up for Mahaan, directed by PC Shekar and produced by Prakash Budduru under the Akash Pictures banner. The film stars Vijay Raghavendra in the lead and revolves around an emotionally driven story centred on armers.
Interestingly, cinema is only one side of Kiran’s current life. The actor, who is also passionate about cricket commentary, has been busy with IPL-related work. “I grew up watching cricket, so commentary is something I genuinely enjoy. It’s a refreshing change from cinema,” he says.
But films continue to remain close to his heart. “I was offered a strong supporting role with several shades. Even though the screen time may be limited, the role has enough scope,” Kiran explains. He adds that working with PC Shekar has been something he has hoped for since his early years in the industry. “I had always wanted to work with him at some point. Even the role felt emotionally close to me,” he says.
The actor also recalls how special it felt to share screen space with Vijay Raghavendra, remembering their earlier association on a reality show where the senior actor treated him with warmth and encouragement.
Having become clearer about his choices as an actor, Kiran says he is happiest in the supporting space. “Positive or negative, it doesn’t matter. If it’s a key role, I’m happy doing it,” says the actor, who was last seen in Junior. He also reveals that filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar has offered him an important role in Bail, starring Shiva Rajkumar.
Recalling his early years, Kiran reflects on the era between 2005 and 2007, when films like Mungaru Male and Duniya changed Kannada cinema, and how Ganesh and Vijay became household names and bona fide stars who still find success today. “That period gave actors like Diganth, Yash and a few others, including me, visibility. Of course, each of us chose different paths, but the appreciation we received then still brings us work today,” he says.
For Kiran Srinivas, the medium has never mattered as much as the role. “Whether it’s cinema, OTT or any platform, I’m always looking for interesting characters,” he signs off.