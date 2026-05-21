Mythria Gowda returns to cinema, launches production house

Mythria Gowda, who was introduced to audiences as Puneeth Rajkumar’s sister in Mourya before featuring in films such as Surya The Great and Topiwala, starring Upendra, is now stepping into production with the launch of her new banner, Maithriya Global Trust. The production house was launched in the presence of actor Aniruddh, producer Uday Mehta, and MLC Sharavana, who extended their wishes to the actress.