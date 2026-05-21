Mythria Gowda returns to cinema, launches production house

Mythria Gowda, who was introduced to audiences as Puneeth Rajkumar’s sister in Mourya before featuring in films such as Surya The Great and Topiwala, starring Upendra, is now stepping into production with the launch of her new banner, Maithriya Global Trust. The production house was launched in the presence of actor Aniruddh, producer Uday Mehta, and MLC Sharavana, who extended their wishes to the actress.
Calling it a long-cherished dream, Mythriya said she always wanted to balance cinema with social contribution. “Through this platform, I want to encourage new talent and create opportunities for fresh artistes. I am currently listening to a few scripts, and details about the projects will be announced soon,” she said.