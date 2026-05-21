Neeniddare to take feature film route

The Kannada single, 'Neeniddare,' released under the Mogachi Laram Creation banner through Siri Music, has been received warmly by the audience. Produced by Australia-based NRI Noor Rbat, the song follows a woman revisiting memories from a past relationship through a bracelet that reconnects her to an earlier phase of life.
Interestingly, what began as a standalone musical project may now evolve into something bigger. According to the filmmakers, the team initially envisioned 'Neeniddare' as a single track before expanding the concept into a five-song musical slate. “Discussions are currently underway to develop the material into a feature film, with the makers targeting production within the next few months,” the team revealed.
Apart from composing the song and directing it, Vincent Fernandes Cassia has also written the lyrics. The cast includes Avil Rodrigues, Karen Pinto and Smita Pinto.
Veteran Kannada actor Ramesh Bhat released the single at an event attended by Tennis Krishna and Suresh Chikkanna. The event also spotlighted 11-year-old drummer Kemaril Pinto. Shot around Himagiri Estate, the track features cinematography by Lakshikant, editing by Rajesh Chauhan and vocals by Shilpa Kutinha.