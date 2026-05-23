Naganna to direct Dhyan Yogeeshwara’s debut film 

Adding further weight to the project is veteran filmmaker Naganna, who is expected to helm Dhyan’s debut venture. Naganna, known for films such as Vishnu Sena, Kranti Veera Sangolli Rayanna, Kotigobba, Gowramma, Gokarna, and Kurukshetra, is currently busy with the final stages of Upendra’s upcoming film Bhargava, produced by Surappa Babu.The makers are reportedly planning a full-fledged commercial entertainer and have brought together an experienced technical team. While writer-director MS Ramesh is expected to pen the dialogues, cinematographer Shekar Chandru will handle visuals, and V Harikrishna is likely to score the soundtrack and background music.Industry buzz suggests that titles such as Vaatapi and Karnatabala are under consideration. While an official announcement is pending, sources say the project will launch with a grand muhurath ceremony before going on floors sometime in mid-June.