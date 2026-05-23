Rukmini Vasanth threatens legal action over AI-generated fake images

“My team and I have come across certain AI-generated images being circulated online claiming to be me. I want to state clearly that these images are entirely fake and fabricated,” she wrote.

She described the creation and distribution of the manipulated content as “deeply irresponsible” and “a serious violation of privacy”.

“We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images,” the actor added, while requesting the public to refrain from sharing the material.

Several Indian film personalities, including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif and Keerthy Suresh, have previously been targeted by AI-generated deepfake content.

(With inputs from PTI)