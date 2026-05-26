Hombale Music acquires audio rights of Devi Mahatme

"The audio rights of Devi Mahatme have gone for a good amount, but more than that, the film becoming the first album acquired by Hombale Music is itself a big deal," says Nagaraj Somayaji, adding, "Today, there are only a few good audio labels. For a director like me, with just two films, the approach from Hombale was encouraging. Collaborating with a legacy company is a major boost for us," Nagaraj says.



Devi Mahatme follows Nagaraj Somayaji's Maryade Prashne and is structured as a comedy-thriller. He has penned the screenplay and also directed the film. He is joined in the writing department by Aravind Kuplikar, Bhaskar Bangera, Guru Arya, and Vadiraj Shetty.



