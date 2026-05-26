Hombale Music acquires audio rights of Devi Mahatme

Nagaraj Somayaji's sophomore project, Devi Mahatme, which has already piqued audiences' curiosity with its title and poster, has completed filming and is now in post-production. In a major development for the team, the film’s audio rights have been acquired by Hombale Music.
Interestingly, Devi Mahatme becomes the first film album acquired by Hombale Music outside its in-house productions.
"The audio rights of Devi Mahatme have gone for a good amount, but more than that, the film becoming the first album acquired by Hombale Music is itself a big deal," says Nagaraj Somayaji, adding, "Today, there are only a few good audio labels. For a director like me, with just two films, the approach from Hombale was encouraging. Collaborating with a legacy company is a major boost for us," Nagaraj says.
Devi Mahatme follows Nagaraj Somayaji's Maryade Prashne and is structured as a comedy-thriller. He has penned the screenplay and also directed the film. He is joined in the writing department by Aravind Kuplikar, Bhaskar Bangera, Guru Arya, and Vadiraj Shetty.
Produced under the UVG Studio banner by Vidya Gandhirajan, and Gandhirajan's support, the film also brings together a strong technical crew. While SK Rao handles cinematography, Likith Prasad K Shetty composes the music and Ujwal Chandra takes charge of editing.