Mahaan unveils Vijay Raghavendra’s earthy avatar as Sathya

Actor Vijay Raghavendra is set to headline Mahaan, produced by Prakash Budduru under the Akash Pictures banner and directed by filmmaker PC Shekar. The director, who looks for content-driven films, returns this time with his 11th directorial venture.
Centred on the lives and struggles of farmers, Team Mahaan had earlier revealed that Vijay Raghavendra will feature in the role of a farmer, Sathya. While the makers have been gradually unveiling the film’s cast, they have now revealed the actor's first look as a special occasion on Vijay Raghavendra's birthday.
The poster presents the actor in a rugged, earthy avatar, hinting at the rooted narrative the film promises to explore.
The project has now entered post-production, marking a key stage as the team gears up for release.
Apart from Vijay Raghavendra, the film with a farmer-centric storyline, Mahaan also stars Radhika Narayan, Mithra, Namratha Gowda, Varsha Bollamma and Kiran Srinivas in prominent roles.