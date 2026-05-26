Shivarajkumar calls Ram Charan ‘Like Appu’

Shivarajkumar stole the spotlight on stage as he fondly recalled the strong bonding within the Mega family — Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan — highlighting the mutual respect they share. He also spoke emotionally about the late Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu), saying Ram Charan reminded him of Appu in terms of humility, warmth, and respect. Calling it a special connection, Shivarajkumar said he instantly agreed to be part of Peddi when approached, adding that Ram Charan’s growth as an actor has been remarkable. “Ram Charan is sure to win a National Award for this role in Peddi,” he stated.