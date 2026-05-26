Shivarajkumar calls Ram Charan ‘Like Appu’

Ram Charan’s Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, is gearing up for its June 4 release, and the team arrived in Bengaluru for a high-energy promotional event that turned into a fan frenzy. Ram Charan was joined by Shivarajkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the film, along with Janhvi Kapoor, drawing massive crowds and emotional fan moments, including one where a young admirer touched Ram Charan’s feet after receiving an autograph.
Shivarajkumar stole the spotlight on stage as he fondly recalled the strong bonding within the Mega family — Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Ram Charan — highlighting the mutual respect they share. He also spoke emotionally about the late Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu), saying Ram Charan reminded him of Appu in terms of humility, warmth, and respect. Calling it a special connection, Shivarajkumar said he instantly agreed to be part of Peddi when approached, adding that Ram Charan’s growth as an actor has been remarkable. “Ram Charan is sure to win a National Award for this role in Peddi,” he stated.
Ram Charan, in his address, thanked Shivarajkumar for being part of the project and said he considers him family. He expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming love from Karnataka fans and urged audiences to watch the film, emphasising the immense hard work behind it. He also credited the ensemble cast, director Buchi Babu Sana, the producers, and the creative vision driving the project.
Producer Venkata Satish Kilaru, of Vriddhi Cinemas, shared that Peddi is designed as a universal entertainer catering to audiences across all age groups, blending sports and emotion.
Janhvi Kapoor also charmed the audience, speaking briefly in Kannada and winning loud cheers. She described Peddi as an inspiring sports drama. Light-heartedly, she joked that her only sports experience was learning cricket for a film, but she could easily be the “best cheerleader.” She added humorously that her ultimate fitness tip to all would be doing a song with Ram Charan.
Peddi, presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, has music by AR Rahman, cinematography by Rathnavelu ISC, and editing by Navin Nooli.