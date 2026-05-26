Sudeep's five-film slate to include directorial return

Ever since Mark's release in December 2025, Kichcha Sudeep, one of Kannada's superstars, has remained unusually quiet about his next move. No fresh film announcements, no elaborate reveals, and little indication of where the actor was headed next. But behind that silence, it appears Sudeep has been carefully working on one of the most ambitious lineups of his career.
Earlier, Sudeep had spoken about making a strategic shift in his career, assuring fans of a more consistent release pattern by promising at least two films every 18 months. The move was viewed as a commitment to ensuring regular releases. While official updates have remained scarce, confirmed sources now reveal a lineup that could offer plenty of excitement for his fanbase.
One of the key projects on Sudeep’s slate is Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB), his much-awaited collaboration with director Anup Bhandari. Mounted on a large-scale canvas, the film is set in 2209. Sudeep had completed an initial schedule before moving to Mark, and the visually ambitious project already sparked anticipation with the release of its teaser. Sources indicate that the actor is expected to resume shooting for BRB from June.
Apart from BRB, what makes the development more intriguing is that Sudeep is reportedly preparing to unveil four additional film announcements this year. According to confirmed sources, all four projects are currently in the scripting and preparation stages, with each film exploring a distinctly different genre.
Among these projects lies another development that longtime fans have particularly waited for. One of the upcoming ventures is said to be directed by Sudeep himself. The actor-filmmaker, who last stepped behind the camera with Maanikya (2014), has often faced questions about returning to direction. It now appears that the wait may finally be nearing its end.
Speculation around Sudeep’s next move and possible collaborators has circulated for months, and official announcements are expected from Sudeep and his team soon.