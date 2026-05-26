Sudeep's five-film slate to include directorial return

One of the key projects on Sudeep’s slate is Billa Ranga Baasha (BRB), his much-awaited collaboration with director Anup Bhandari. Mounted on a large-scale canvas, the film is set in 2209. Sudeep had completed an initial schedule before moving to Mark, and the visually ambitious project already sparked anticipation with the release of its teaser. Sources indicate that the actor is expected to resume shooting for BRB from June.

Apart from BRB, what makes the development more intriguing is that Sudeep is reportedly preparing to unveil four additional film announcements this year. According to confirmed sources, all four projects are currently in the scripting and preparation stages, with each film exploring a distinctly different genre.