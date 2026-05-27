Kunal Kapoor makes Kannada debut with Lambodhara 2.0

Actor Kunal Kapoor has officially joined the cast of Lambodhara 2.0, the upcoming science-fiction social thriller directed by Simple Suni. The film also marks the acting debut of producer-writer Anil Shetty, who plays the lead alongside Bollywood actor Saachi Bindra.
Kunal, known for his performances in Rang De Basanti, Don 2, Dear Zindagi, will be making his Kannada cinema debut in this project.
Talking about why Kunal was brought on board, Anil says the team was looking for a face that would surprise audiences. “This is not a typical villain role. Both Kunal and I play grey characters, and we want to leave the judgment to the audience. We wanted someone who could add value to the role, and surprise the audience. Kunal fit the character perfectly,” he says.
Anil shares that the same thinking and deliberation went into casting Saachi Bindra in the film. “We wanted to introduce a fresh face and conducted extensive auditions. We had seen her work earlier and felt she brought the right energy and presence to the character,” he says.
Director Simple Suni reveals that the core of Lambodhara 2.0 lies in its emotional and philosophical layers. Apart from Kunal, the film also features Malavika Avinash, Meghana Gaonkar and influencer Matha Machcha in pivotal roles.
Set against the backdrop of a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence and social media, Lambodhara 2.0 explores themes of happiness, loneliness, social validation, digital addiction and psychological control. Calling it a “science-fiction social thriller,” Anil says the film attempts to venture into territory rarely attempted in Indian cinema.
Currently in its final leg of shooting, the makers are targeting a September theatrical release with plans for a multi-language rollout. Produced under MASS Production, the film has cinematography by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, and music by Veer Samarth.