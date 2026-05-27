Mango Pachcha charts an ordinary man’s rise to the top

Mango Pachcha marks the acting debut of actor Kichcha Sudeep's nephew, Sanchith, and the makers unveiled the teaser of the film, which is set to hit screens on June 5. Set in Mysuru, the film will chronicle the transformation of an ordinary youngster into a powerful figure.
The life of Prashantha, played by Sanchith, fondly called Pachcha by his friends, takes a dramatic turn as he navigates hardship and societal pressures, eventually becoming ‘Mango Pachcha’.
The trailer suggests a story of aspiration and resilience, following a middle-class youth who dreams of building an empire despite the odds stacked against him. His ambitions, the people who stand in his way and the battles he chooses to fight appear to form the emotional and dramatic backbone of the film.
Sanchith's voice as Pachcha, inspired by Sudeep’s distinct style, sets the mood effectively as the film retains its rooted identity while building interest around its lead character and world.
The visuals point to a full-fledged commercial entertainer packed with action, family sentiment, romance and humour. Alongside Sanchith, the trailer brings several key characters into the spotlight. While Ugram Manju plays the protagonist’s father, Kajal Kunder is the female lead, and Mayur Patel is taking on the antagonist’s role.
Produced by Priya Sudeep, along with Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj, the film also has Sudeep's daughter, Sanvi, singing a song in the film. Directed by Viveka, Mango Pachcha has music by Charan Raj, and will be distributed by KRG Studios.