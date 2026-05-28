Priyanka Upendra: September 21 was risky

Priyanka credits Karen’s clarity for shaping the performance. “Everything started with a Zoom narration. She had the entire script in her mind and carried confidence. She showed me glimpses of her work, and I understood what she wanted,” says the actor, who asserts that working in September 21 validated her consistent trust in younger directors. "When I worked with Lohith on Mummy, he was also very young. This generation is technically advanced and has fresh ideas. Karen was never scared on set. She was very clear. I suggested small details, including a nose ring for Kamala, but we respected her vision and did not treat her like a little girl. That would never work. The whole crew was young, and I like that energy.”