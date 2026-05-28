Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar applauds Lo Naveena for its rooted storytelling

For the Lo Naveena team, the recognition comes at a significant moment. As the film continues its theatrical run with encouraging audience response, Ashwini’s words have given the makers fresh confidence.



Directed by Dhanurdhari Pavan, Lo Naveena features Varsha Giridhar, Reshma V Gowda, Ramesh Papaya, Abhijit and Mallaraju in key roles. Distributed by VK Films, the film is entering its third week and is expected to retain around 125 shows across Karnataka.