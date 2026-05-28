Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar applauds Lo Naveena for its rooted storytelling

Lo Naveena, currently running in theatres and steadily building positive word-of-mouth, received a timely boost from producer Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, who recently watched the film and met the team to express her appreciation.
Ashwini praised the film’s simple and relatable story, noting that its strength was in portraying everyday life in a way that connected with audiences. She also appreciated its engaging narration and natural performances.
Singer-actor Naveen Sajju’s performance, along with the efforts of the cast and crew, earned special mention. Beyond appreciation, Ashwini reportedly interacted with the team and shared suggestions on promoting such content-driven films to reach wider audiences.
She was particularly impressed by the film’s strong Mandya flavour, local dialect and characters rooted in real life. Ashwini also highlighted the importance of young actors and technicians who bring honesty and originality to Kannada cinema.
For the Lo Naveena team, the recognition comes at a significant moment. As the film continues its theatrical run with encouraging audience response, Ashwini’s words have given the makers fresh confidence.
Directed by Dhanurdhari Pavan, Lo Naveena features Varsha Giridhar, Reshma V Gowda, Ramesh Papaya, Abhijit and Mallaraju in key roles. Distributed by VK Films, the film is entering its third week and is expected to retain around 125 shows across Karnataka.