MN Suresh's Kshame Irali Thande locks release date

Actor MN Suresh, popularly known as Moog Suresh, is stepping into filmmaking with Kshame Irali Thande, which is set for release on June 12. The film marks his debut as producer and director, while he also appears in an acting role.
After nearly three decades across theatre, television, and cinema, Suresh is taking on multiple responsibilities with the film, based on a story by Sa Harish. Kshame Irali Thande centres on an honest middle-class government employee who finds himself caught in difficult circumstances, focusing on the bond between a father and son.
Manjunath Hegde plays the father, while Renuka Bali essays the mother’s role. Young actor Shrimanth plays the son dealing with fear and uncertainty. Suresh himself appears in a character he describes as “cold and cruel,” a departure from the comic roles audiences commonly associate him with.
The makers recently launched the motion poster, trailer, and lyrical video in the presence of veteran filmmakers TS Nagabharana and Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar, along with producer Umesh Banakar and makeup artist Ramakrishna.
The film has cinematography by Suryakant, editing by Muthuraj, and music by Punyesh Kumar.