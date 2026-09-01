Rishab Shetty presents MAGICC, a short in five languages

Rishab Shetty’s latest presentation, MAGICC (Magic), is a short film that has been released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is now available on the official YouTube channel of Rishab Shetty Films.
Rishab, who has backed several young and emerging talents, continues his support with MAGICC. Directed by debutant filmmaker Shivachirantana, the film marks the acting debut of Aditya B Poojar. The story revolves around sound and introspection, built around the question, “When the noise around us fades away, what remains?”
Writer Jogi penned the story, while Rishab Shetty, V Ravi Kumar, Aditya B Poojar and Shivachirantana jointly produced the film. Manprasad Creations and Shutter Space are the co-producers.
MAGICC has a strong technical team behind it. While Bhuvan Reddy handled the cinematography, Nachiketh Sharma has composed the music, and Gautham Saratoor has edited the film.
With a five-language release, MAGICC gives a new team and a short-format story a wider audience.